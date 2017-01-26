Miller inks with Brevard College

South Stokes High School senior Autumn Miller made her dream of playing college softball a reality when she signed to play for Brevard College in front of family, coaches, teammates and friends.

Parents, Joni and Tim Hall of Walnut Cove, N.C. expressed their happiness for their daughter.

“We love her choice of a school,” said her mother. “I really like the campus and the hands on effect Autumn will receive from the coaches.”

Brevard College, a private United Methodist School, plays at the division two level of the NCAA and is a Liberal Arts School located in the mountains of western North Carolina hosting 708 students last year. The softball team, coached by Bob Lowe, finished 19-55 a year ago and hopes to build upon this year’s team.

Miller has played softball for twelve years, including six years on the travel ball circuit with the N.C. Vipers, N.C. Dominators and currently with the N.C. Rockers.

“Brevard saw her play at Rock Hill (S.C.) and liked what they saw,” stated high school coach Rick McHone. “She will be a good fit for them and she will like it there.”

Miller collected all-conference, all-district and all-state her sophomore season and in 2016 was all-conference, all-district, and made the all-tournament team.

The athlete said a game she’ll remember most is the 2-0 conference tournament win against Forbush last season.

“That was a big win for us. That game really stuck out in my mind as one of the best from all the games I’ve played in my career,” she said.

Miller will major in criminal justice after considering going into the military.

“I like helping people and both are very similar,” commented Miller. “I really enjoyed my visit and the time I spent with the coaches. It’s a beautiful campus and I’m very excited to go there.”

South Stokes Autumn Miller surrounded by family and coaches watch as she signs to play at Brevard College. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Autumn-with-coaches-and-family.jpg South Stokes Autumn Miller surrounded by family and coaches watch as she signs to play at Brevard College. Robert Money | The Stokes News