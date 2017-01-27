Powerade State Games of North Carolina Venues Announced

North Carolina’s largest multi-sport, amateur athletic sporting event will be held in the Piedmont Triad region in 2017. The Powerade State Games of North Carolina will host events in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Burlington and High Point from June 3 – June 25, 2017.

Over 13,000 athletes will have a chance to “go for the gold” in world-class venues throughout the Piedmont Triad region. The Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Aquatic Center will host both high school and youth basketball, Taekwondo, Swimming and Wrestling. BB&T Sports Park (formerly BB&T Soccer Park) will be the site of the youth soccer tournament. The Powerade State Games will be held in many other venues in the region, including: UNC Greensboro, Burlington BMX, Forsyth Country Day School, Wake Forest University, Greensboro Ice House, Tumblebees, Beaver Pond Sporting Club and many area schools, parks and recreation facilities. For a complete list of venues and dates, please visit www.poweradestategames.org.

Registration is now open for the 2017 Powerade State Games of North Carolina, which will host twenty-one different sports. Field Hockey is a brand new sport, added to the lineup this year. The remaining sports include: baseball, basketball, BMX, disc golf, fencing, figure skating, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, pickleball, rugby, shooting, soccer, softball, swimming, taekwondo, track & field, ultimate, volleyball and wrestling. Athletes can visit www.poweradestategames.org to register for each event.

The Powerade State Games will host two athlete parties in 2017. The Opening Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Winston-Salem on June 16th. The Closing Party will be held at Airbound Trampoline Park in Greensboro on June 24th. Both parties will feature free jumping for the athletes as well as t-shirts, drawstring bags and a Powerade water bottle. The ceremonial cauldron will be lit and available for photo opportunities as well. Visit www.poweradestategames.org for more information.

The 2017 Powerade State Games of North Carolina corporate partners include: Powerade, BB&T, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, Lowes Foods, Greensboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Winston-Salem, Burlington Alamance County Visitors Bureau, High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit NC, Sheetz, Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Liberty University, Bojangle’s, Greensboro Sports Commission, Systel and York Properties. It is not too late to be part of this year’s Powerade State Games; to become a sponsor contact North Carolina Amateur Sports at 919-361-1133 ext. 233.

North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS) is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that annually hosts the Powerade State Games of North Carolina and Cycle North Carolina. NCAS is dedicated to the promotion of health, physical fitness and the Olympic Movement in North Carolina. For more information on NCAS and its events, please visit www.ncsports.org.

Registration is open for most sports at www.poweradestategames.org