Stokes Early College wins big at basketball tournament

The Stokes Early College Falcons competed in a basketball tournament known as the Early College Cup. This was the first annual Early College Cup that included schools from Wilkes Early College, and Yadkin Early College. Stokes and Wilkes competed with two separate teams. The tournament was a five team double elimination tournament with two 12-minute halves per game.

The Stokes Early College B-team took an early exit from the tournament. In their first match, they lost to the Wilkes A-Team 17-2 and then lost to the Wilkes B-Team in the loser’s bracket with a hard-fought game at 15-11.

The Stokes A-team was much more successful. The Falcon’s first game was against the Yadkin Wolves. After a tough first half, sophomore Mason Willard knocked down two shots from beyond the three-point arc to propel the Falcons to a 31-18 win. Willard was the leading scorer with 10-points.

The Stokes’ semifinal matchup was against the Wilkes B-team. The main focus of both teams was tough defense. The Falcons held the Wilkes B-team to just 6 points and led 14-6 at the half.

The Falcons had to hold off a late run by the opponent, but got to the finals with a 24-14 win with junior, Calvin Vandergrift leading the team in scoring with 14-points.

The Falcons were in the finals and waited to see who they’d play.

The Yadkin Wolves, who lost their second match to the Falcons, were determined to get to the finals through the loser’s bracket. Their focused effort got them through both Wilkes A-team and Wilkes B-team and the rematch was officially set into motion.

The rematch began did not begin as planned for the Stokes Falcons. Their big man, junior Andrew Bell, was dealing with knee pains and had to sit out the first half. The Falcons adjusted well and began the half with two phenomenal passes from point guard, Chance Hall, to Vandergrift for open back-to-back threes from the top of the key. Towards the end of the half, the Yadkin Wolves found their big guys down low and evened up the score at 11. A pair of free throws at the end of the second quarter from Vandergrift gave the Falcons a 13-11 lead at halftime.

The Wolves’ offense began strong at the start of the second half and gained their first and only lead of the game halfway through the half with a 17-16 lead. Senior, Derek Mitchell, got the Falcons out of a hole with a corner three-pointer and a flashy pass to shooting guard, Juan Landaverde, to regain the lead at 21-17. A pair of dagger threes from Vandergrift and Willard was all the Falcons needed to win the tournament with a 29-22 victory over the Yadkin Wolves.

“I am ecstatic about this win,” said Principal Misti Holloway when asked what this win means for the Stokes Early College. “It gives our students an opportunity with sports. I am very proud of our teams that participated. I think that this is another feather in our cap for our program to celebrate the way we are dominating.”

A special thanks to Melanie Hamby, Chance Hall, and Aubrey Hartgrove for their contributions to this article.

All participants in the First Annual Early College Basketball Tournament. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Home-School-Team-Picture.jpg All participants in the First Annual Early College Basketball Tournament. Courtesy Photos | The Stokes News The Stokes A and B teams celebrating the tournament win. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Stokes-Early-College-Team-Picture.jpg The Stokes A and B teams celebrating the tournament win. Courtesy Photos | The Stokes News