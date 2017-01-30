Sauras win four straight

The Sauras basketball team led by Ben Bowen’s triple double on Tuesday and a double-double on Wednesday, had a successful week on the hardwood by going 4-0. On Tuesday, South Stokes held off a stingy Carver Yellow Jacket team and won 76-68 and then the following night cruised past East Surry 46-41. On Friday, they came back and beat Forbush 77-65, and then topped the week off with another victory over East Surry 64-49 on Saturday.

In the Carver game, Bowen tallied 20-points, 10-rebounds, and 10-blocked shots in the game to hold off a Yellow Jacket team that stayed within striking distance the whole night.

Leading 35-34 at the half and then extending their lead in the third quarter, the Sauras held off Carver by making sixteen free throws in the fourth quarter and swatting away 18-team blocks for the game.

“We played better as a team and hit some open jumpers that they let us have tonight,” stated Sauras coach Jason Clark. “We kept attacking them throughout the game instead of settling at times like we have previously. I also thought our kids came out of halftime and executed early with the half court trap to increase the lead and put pressure on them to make things happen.”

Against the Cardinals, Bowen tallied 20-points and 10-rebounds in the win. The Sauras jumped out to an early 20-7 lead after one quarter of play and then both teams played pretty evenly throughout the rest of the game.

In the Sauras game against Forbush, they found themselves down at the half 33-31.

“We didn’t play hard in the first half and the energy was done, but in the third quarter we came out in man and then went back to a 1-3-1 and just played harder,” stated Clark.

The third quarter was all Sauras as they outscored the Falcons 26-11 in the quarter and 46-33 in the second half to secure the win.

Brady Dudley led South with 27-points, while Tre Scales chipped in 18.

On Saturday, the Sauras traveled to East Surry, their only away game of the week, and held off the Cardinals for a second time in five days. Scales led South with 14-points, while PJ Samuels added 13-points and Bowen had 12.

South Stokes (14-6, 4-2) will travel to rival West Stokes (14-6, 5-1) on Friday, Feb. 3 and play in a pivotal conference game. The JV game will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Ben Bowen led the Sauras with a triple-double over Carver and then a double-double over East Surry in last week’s four wins. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ben-Bowen-vs.-East-Surry-Charles-Leftwich.jpg Ben Bowen led the Sauras with a triple-double over Carver and then a double-double over East Surry in last week’s four wins. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Michal Phillips pushes in a shot against East Surry. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Phillips-vs.-East-Surry-Charles-Leftwich.jpg Michal Phillips pushes in a shot against East Surry. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Saura Kenya Jones helped lead the Lady Sauras with a win over Carver on Tuesday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_-21-Girls-South-STokes-Charles-Leftwich.jpg Saura Kenya Jones helped lead the Lady Sauras with a win over Carver on Tuesday. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Wesley Misenheimer helped the Sauras go 4-0 on the week. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_-20-South-STokes-vs.-East-Surry-Charles-Leftwich.jpg Wesley Misenheimer helped the Sauras go 4-0 on the week. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News