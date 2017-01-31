Wildcats and Sauras compete in WPAC track meet

The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference held their conference meet at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, on Thursday, Jan. 26. Both West Stokes and South Stokes participated in the twenty-two team meet with West placing seventh in the boys’ competition and the girls placing ninth.

For South Stokes senior, Jenny Smith placed second in the 500 meter with a time of 1:41.21. Another senior, Matthew Mudd, won two gold medals by placing first in the long jump and the 300 meter dash. Mudd also won second in the shot-put and third in the 55 meter dash.

Top three finishers in the meet for West Stokes girl’s team were Erin Duke finishing first in the 500 meter and third in the 1000. Chancey Gunnell, Anna Bates, Shay Blakely, and Erin Duke finished second in the 2×200 relay.

For the West boy’s team Ben Davila finished first in the 500 meter and second in the 4×400 relay team with teammates Tacari Stokes, William Hicks, and Chris Berrios. Berrios finished third in the 1000 meter, while Dustin Blevins finished third in the triple jump. In the 4×200 relay Nick Breen, Blevins, Stokes, and Hicks finished third.

Top qualifiers in the meet will compete at the state meet on Feb. 10 at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem.

South Stokes Matthew Mudd, Jenny Brown, and Joseph Booth participated in the WPAC Conference Championships on Thursday, Jan. 26. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_South-Stokes-Medalist-1.jpg South Stokes Matthew Mudd, Jenny Brown, and Joseph Booth participated in the WPAC Conference Championships on Thursday, Jan. 26.