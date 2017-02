Weekly Sports Brief in Stokes County

Scores:

Monday, Jan. 30th –

Indoor Track (West & North Stokes) @ JDL: No Results

Tuesday, Jan. 31st –

West Stokes Basketball @ Forbush H.S. – Varsity Boys W 70-56; Varsity Girls L 55-12: JV

Boys W 48-42

South Stokes Basketball @ Surry Central H.S. – Varsity Boys W 46-40; Varsity Girls L 62-42; JV Boys W 39-34; JV Girls L 33-16

North Stokes Basketball @ Mount Airy H.S. – Varsity Boys L 77-65; Varsity Girls L 62-16; JV Boys L 55-37; JV Girls L 53-22

Wednesday, Feb. 1st –

Nothing Scheduled

Thursday, Feb. 2nd –

Nothing Scheduled

Friday, Feb. 3rd –

State 2A Swim Meet @ Mecklenburg Aquatic Club, Huntersville, N.C. – No results reported.

West Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. South Stokes H.S. – Varsity Boys SS 59-48; Varsity Girls SS 47-31; JV Boys WS 64-57

North Stokes Basketball @ Walkertown H.S. – Varsity Boys L 71-59; Varsity Girls W 48-24; JV Boys L 42-38

Saturday, Feb. 4th

State 2A Swim Meet @ Mecklenburg Aquatic Club, Huntersville, N.C. – No results reported

Basketball Middle School Tournament @ Gentry –

Chestnut Grove Boys vs. Meadowview (CG 54 M 30)

CG – Mickle 2, White 2, J.L. Adkins 2, Berthrong 5, Barker 6, Middleton 5, Spainhour 2,

Hartle 18, Cooke 8, Pack 4.

M – Woods 13, Scott 17.

Chestnut Grove Girls vs. Meadowview (CG 34 G 15)

CG – Preston 11, H.Spainhour 7, E.Santora 4, Nichols 8, Pulliam 2, Brewster 2.

M – Gammons 2, Jones 4, Bouldin 2, Fulk 7.

Piney Grove Girls vs. Mount Airy (PG 29 MA 20)

PG – Stovall 9, Mabe 5, Farmer 4, Briggs 7, Brinn 4.

MA – Addie 9, Morgan 8, Grey 2, Kenlie 1.

Piney Grove Boys vs. Gentry (PG 33 G 40 OT)

PG – James 3, Shemo 10, Sands 3, Mabe 10, Cole 5, Wood 2.

G – Riggs 4, Montgomery 4, Hawks 17, Lynch 7, Brinn 4, Hodges 2, Johnson 2.

Southeastern Boys vs. Mount Airy – Mount Airy Won (No Box Score)

Southeastern Girls vs. Central Middle – Central Middle Won (No Box Score)

SCYBL Games – 7 & 8 Grade Boys

2-15-17

Game 1

Helsabeck Hall Ins-76

Jordan White 29, Daniel Cooke 29, Cameron Pack 9, Carson Ayers 5, Skylar Roberts 4

Ann Chilton Realty-63

Brighton Berthrong 25, Jacob Adkins 20, Luke Sikarskie 11, Logan Pegram 5, Matthew Hatmaker 2

Game 2

King Kitchen-82

Josh Hartle 36, Zack Middleton 26, Colby Shaw 15, Josh Fulk 4, Walt Justice 2

Gullion Bookstore-32

Carson Stanley 10, Carson Fitch 8, Titus Gullion 6, Ethan Nelson 4, Kyle Hornaday 2, Nathan Mabe 2

1-29-17

Game 1

Gullion Christian Bookstore-55

Carson Stanley 17, Kyle Hornaday 16, Nathan Mabe 15, Titus Gullion 7

Ann Chilton Realty-53

Brighton Berthrong 26, Luke Sikarskie 15, Logan Pegram 11, Bryson Collins 1

Game 2

King Kitchen-61

Josh Hartle 28, Zack Middleton 20, Colby Shaw 8, Josh Fulk 3, Gavin Smith 2

Helsabeck Hall Ins-40

Daniel Cooke 15, Jordan White 15, Skylar Roberts 3, Carson Ayers 3, Cameron Pack 2, Zack Heath 2

Schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 9th –

State 2A Swim Meet @ Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary N.C. – 11 a.m.

Foothills Middle School Conference Tournament Championship – North Surry High School

Friday, Feb. 10th –

Regional 2A Wrestling Tournament (West & South Stokes) – West Wilkes H.S.

West Stokes Basketball @ Surry Central H.S. – 4:30 p.m.

South Stokes Basketball @ Carver H.S. – 4 p.m.

North Stokes Basketball @ Home vs. Bishop McGuinness H.S. (Senior Night) – 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11th

Regional 2A Wrestling Tournament (West & South Stokes) – West Wilkes H.S.

CCA Cheer Competition @ West Stokes H.S. – 1 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13th –

Nothing Scheduled

Tuesday, Feb. 14th –

Nothing Scheduled

Wednesday, Feb. 15th –

Nothing Scheduled

