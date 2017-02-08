King Little League Baseball and Softball Sign-ups

King Little League will have sign-ups on Sunday, February 12 (2pm-4pm); Saturday, Feb. 18 (10am-2pm), and Sunday, February 19 (2pm-4pm) at the King Library. Ages are for 4-years old to 16. T-Ball cost (4-5year olds) is $80. Pee Wee, Minors, and Majors are $125, while Junior Baseball is $145 and Junior Softball is $120. Late registration, after February 19, is an additional $20, and will involve a waiting list.

Online registration is available now at kinglittleleague.org. If you have any questions, Jeff Powell, the President of King Little League can be reached at 336-682-3054.