ACC Barnstorming Tour coming to South Stokes

On Wednesday, April 19 the ACC All-Stars will appear in Walnut Cove for the ACC Barnstorming Tour at South Stokes High School. This year’s roster is highlighted with players from UNC, Duke, NC State, and Wake Forest. Standouts include: UNC’s Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt, Stilman White and Kanler Coker, Wake Forest’s Trent VanHorn; Duke’s Amile Jefferson, Matt Jones, and Nick Pagliuca; NC State’s Chirs Brickhouse, Terry Henderson and BeeJay Anya. Again this year, the ACC All-Star team will be coached by UNC legend Phil Ford.

General Admission tickets for the game are only $12 presale and $15 at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available for $50. VIP tickets include reserved front row seating during the game and post game reception with the ACC players. VIP ticket holders are guaranteed at least one autograph from an ACC player or coach. Tickets outlets are South Stokes High School, S.E. Stokes Middle School, and Sam’s Pizza. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.carolinabarnstorming.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the game will tip off at 7:30 p.m.

This will mark the 39th year for the ACC Barnstorming Tour, which has traveled with many college basketball legends including Sidney Lowe, Len Bias, Michael Jordan, Tyler Hansbrough, Danny Green, Nolan Smith, and Tyler Zeller. The game will feature a 3-point and dunk contest. Local high school seniors and recent graduates from the county will be playing against the ACC All-Stars. A portion of the proceeds from this event will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House and South Stokes. The ACC Barnstorming Tour is sponsored and promoted by the Summer Group. For a complete tour schedule, visit carolinabarnstorming.com.

For more information contact Pet Summer at 704-865-4613, 704-804-4771, or [email protected]

UNC legend Phil Ford will coach the ACC All-Stars for the fifth year for the ACC Barnstorming Tour at South Stokes High School on April 19. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Phil-Ford-3-7-17-Charles-Leftwich-1.jpg UNC legend Phil Ford will coach the ACC All-Stars for the fifth year for the ACC Barnstorming Tour at South Stokes High School on April 19. Robert Money | For The Stokes News South Stokes High School Administration and Stokes County School’s Administration takes a photo with UNC legend Phil Ford for the ACC Barnstorming Tour that will come to South Stokes on April 19. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_South-Stokes-School-Admin-with-Phil-Ford-3-7-17-1.jpg South Stokes High School Administration and Stokes County School’s Administration takes a photo with UNC legend Phil Ford for the ACC Barnstorming Tour that will come to South Stokes on April 19. Robert Money | For The Stokes News The ACC Barnstorming Tour will come to South Stokes High School on April 19. Doors open at 6 pm, tip off will be at 7:30 pm http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Press-Conference-ACC-Barnstorming-3-7-17-Charles-Leftwich-1.jpg The ACC Barnstorming Tour will come to South Stokes High School on April 19. Doors open at 6 pm, tip off will be at 7:30 pm Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News