Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio competed in the 36th Annual Tri-State Dance Contest

,Twenty students from Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio in King competed in the 36th Annual Tri-State Dance Contest held at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville March 24 -26. There were 349 entries in the invitational event.

All students from Miss Joyce’s competed in the recreational level because they take less than four hours of dance instruction per week. Competing in the small group baton division age 9/10 was El Capitan. The twirlers were Maria Blakeney, Ayden Doyle, Dakota Fielding and Scarlett Morris. They received first place and a gold rating. Electric Daisy danced in the small group jazz division age 11/12. The dancers were Kimberly Boles, Hailey Hart, Leeann Kaan, Natalie Lucas, Maddie McBride, Gabrielle Resnick and Kera Simmons. They also won first place and a gold rating. In the small group acrobatics division age 11/12, Sophie Hutchens, Leeann Kaan, Laila Rivera, Maddie McBride, Gabrielle Resnick and Kera Simmons performed Everything is Beautiful. They received first place and a gold rating. These three numbers competed in the junior level on Saturday, March 25.

Competition for the teen and senior levels was held on Sunday, March 26. Tishana Jackson’s contemporary solo, Six Feet Under, received 1st place in the 15/16 age division and a high gold rating. Tishana also received a special judges award for her routine. This was especially sweet since Tishana has been sidelined from dance from April 2016 until January 2017 with a stress fracture in her leg. She received the highest score from Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio.

Competing in the small group age 13/14 open division was Fashion. The dancers were Claire Black, Lexi Edsall, Hannah Elloitt, Kate Maser and Laila Rivera. They received first place and a high gold rating in their division. Competing in the large group Ballet age 13/14 were Claire Black, Maria Blakeney, Kimberly Boles, Hailey Hart, Hannah Lankford, Natalie Lucas, Scarlett Morris, Megan Pleiman and Laila Rivera in River Flows in You. They won first place and a gold rating in their division and first place overall for all teen large groups in the recreational level.

Teacher and choreographer for the baton, acrobatics and ballet routines was Joyce Triche. Jordan Turpin was the assistant for the acrobatics class. Jesse Morris was the teacher and choreographer for the jazz, contemporary and open routines.

Some of these routines will be performed at Meet Me on Main on May 20 and all will be performed at Spring Production, June 3 which will be held at the Stevens Center UNCSA in Winston-Salem.

Members of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio competed at the 36th Annual Tri-State Dance Contest. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Ms.-Joyce-Dance.jpg Members of Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio competed at the 36th Annual Tri-State Dance Contest. Courtesy Photo | For The Stokes News