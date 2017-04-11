Walnut Cove Little League season opens

The Walnut Cove Little League opened up their season on Saturday with a ceremony and then the playing of several games at Lions Park in Walnut Cove.

“We are very excited about this year,” stated Amy McKenzie, the president of the little league. “We have the largest number of athletes in seven years with 144 playing both baseball and softball.”

After a few words about the progress of the league and the saying of the “Little League Pledge,” Emily Mitchell sang a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem that had the crowd’s attention. South Stokes Sauras assistant baseball coach Timmy Mabe, a former Walnut Cove Little Leaguer, threw out the first pitch to begin the season.

“We want to give special thanks to our Executive Board of Courtney Crandall, Tori Phipps, and Harriett Amos,” said McKenzie. “But most of all we want to say thank you to our kids and parents that help make up our little league and our community.”

For more information about the Walnut Cove Little League visit their website at http://www.leaguelineup.com/walnutcovell.

Players and coaches gathered for opening day ceremonies for Walnut Cove Little League at Lions Park on Saturday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WCLL-4-7-17.jpg Players and coaches gathered for opening day ceremonies for Walnut Cove Little League at Lions Park on Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News Emily Mitchell sang the National Anthem to open up the Walnut Cove Little League on Saturday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WCLL-Emily-Mitchell-4-7-17.jpg Emily Mitchell sang the National Anthem to open up the Walnut Cove Little League on Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News South Stokes assistant baseball coach Timmy Mabe threw out the first pitch on Saturday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WCLL-Timmy-Mabe-4-7-17.jpg South Stokes assistant baseball coach Timmy Mabe threw out the first pitch on Saturday. Robert Money | The Stokes News Luke Amos gets a base hit to the start the Walnut Cove Little League season. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WCLL-Luke-Amos-bats-4-7-17.jpg Luke Amos gets a base hit to the start the Walnut Cove Little League season. Robert Money | The Stokes News Tucker Worrell attempts to throw out a base runner. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_WCLL-Tucker-Worrell-throws-out-baserunner-4-7-17.jpg Tucker Worrell attempts to throw out a base runner. Robert Money | The Stokes News