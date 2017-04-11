Vikings fall to Lady Cardinals

For the first time in five years, the Lady Vikings will not win the Northwest 1A regular season championship because of a season series sweep by East Surry. The Cardinals beat North Stokes on March 21, 11-10 in eight innings and again 5-3 on Friday night.

In the bottom of the first inning, Cardinal Allie Bruner placed her team on the scoreboard early with a three-run homerun over the left field fence giving East Surry a quick lead.

After two complete innings, North Stokes put pressure on the home team by scoring two runs in the top of the third on back-to-back base hits and back-to-back East Surry throwing errors.

In the bottom of the fourth, East Surry tacked on two more runs to extend their lead. East’s Anna Kate Badgett hit a pitch to the gap in right field with one out doubling to second base. In an attempt to steal third base on a throwing error by the Vikings catcher, it allowed her to score and improved the Cardinals lead to a 5-2 margin.

A triple by freshman Carley Gravley opened the fifth inning allowing North Stokes to bring in their third run of the game. Two other Vikings were left stranded on base with two caught pop flies out to left field and a strikeout ended the threat.

Freshman Brianna Lester got the start on the mound for the Vikings after starting pitcher Sierra Hubbard broke her middle finger when warming up for the game.

“It was just one of those things,” stated Vikings coach Jeff Frye. “I hit ground balls to her all the time and this one just pealed back her fingernail and broke her finger. It hurts to lose a player like Sierra, but we still have other goals we want to obtain. I always tell the girls that life is not always going to be fair. Injuries are a part of the game and we will keep moving forward.”

Reid Hawkins led the Lady Vikings at the plate by going 1-for-2 with a run scored. Lester pitched 3.1-innings allowing four earned runs with two strikeouts. Allie Boles relieved her in the third inning and pitched the remainder of the game giving up no runs on three strikeouts.

The Vikings will soon play two doubleheaders against North Surry and the other against Walkertown, a Northwest 1A opponent for second place.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Vikings second baseman Reid Hawkins tags out a East Surry base runner on Friday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NS-Softball-2-vs.-East-Surry.jpg Vikings second baseman Reid Hawkins tags out a East Surry base runner on Friday. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Vikings Sarah McBride puts power behind a swing. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NS-Softball-17-vs.-East-Surry.jpg Vikings Sarah McBride puts power behind a swing. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Viking’s outfield, Kelsey Hawkins catches a fly ball against East Surry on Friday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NS-Softball-22-vs.-East-Surry.jpg Viking’s outfield, Kelsey Hawkins catches a fly ball against East Surry on Friday. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News Freshman pitcher Brianna Lester steps in to pitch against East Surry. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NS-Softball-27-pitching-vs.-East-Surry.jpg Freshman pitcher Brianna Lester steps in to pitch against East Surry. Courtesy Photos | For The Stokes News