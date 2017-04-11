Vikings drop two to the Bears

The Vikings (7-10, 2-4) were hoping to get back in the Northwest 1A Conference race with wins against the Bears, but it wasn’t in the cards. North Stokes dropped a 3-0 decision on Tuesday and an 8-6 error plagued game on Friday.

“We have had a lot of close games this year,” said Vikings coach Stephen Sauer. “We have had about seven games that could have gone either way and we ended up on the wrong end. That’s baseball. You make your own breaks and we have not learned to do that yet. I still love this team and believe we can make some things very uncomfortable for some teams down the road.”

In the first game against Mount Airy, the Bear’s Alex Hall didn’t allow a hit for the Vikings, but walked seven batters and kept himself in trouble for most of the night. Paul-Michael Charleville pitched well enough to win with two earned runs, eight strikeouts and two walks.

In the game on Friday, the Vikings scored early with a 3-1 lead heading into the third, but the Bears picked up two runs in the top half and knotted up the game until the seventh inning.

In the top of the seventh, Mount Airy exploded for five runs causing junior Viking pitcher, Layton Helms, to exit the mound. After getting out of a jam, the Vikings batted in their half of the last inning and scored three runs, but the comeback fell short.

North pounded out ten hits against the Bears, but making five errors and giving up five unearned runs in the game was the ultimate reason for the loss.

“It just really comes down to getting that key hit with runners on base or making that routine play when the game is close,” stated Sauer.

Helms allowed three hits, two earned runs and had seven strikeouts. He was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.

The Vikings will have a busy schedule in the next week playing Patrick County, Oak Level Baptist Academy and Walkertown twice.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Paul-Michael Charleville pitched against Mount Airy giving up three earned runs on two walks and had eight strikeouts against the Bears. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NS-Baseball-Paul-Michael-Charleville-2017.jpg Paul-Michael Charleville pitched against Mount Airy giving up three earned runs on two walks and had eight strikeouts against the Bears. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes Lathan Helms was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs in the game at the plate against Mount Airy. He also pitched and gave up two earned runs on seven strikeouts. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NS-Baseball-Lathan-Helms-2017.jpg North Stokes Lathan Helms was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs in the game at the plate against Mount Airy. He also pitched and gave up two earned runs on seven strikeouts. Robert Money | The Stokes News Jake Craddock was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and twp walks on Friday’s Mount Airy game. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NS-Baseball-Jake-Craddock.jpg Jake Craddock was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and twp walks on Friday’s Mount Airy game. Robert Money | The Stokes News