South Stokes senior Thomas Carroll, the Sauras number one seed, suffered a 6-2, 6-0 loss to West Stokes last week.

West Stokes senior, Ethan Elliott, led his team to a 9-0 victory over county rival South Stokes last week.

Charles Leftwich | The Stokes News

