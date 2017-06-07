Camp Hanes hosts community clean-up days

Camp Hanes hosted two community clean-up days after a tornado moved through the Sauratown Mountain area causing significant damage on May 24.

“There are an estimated five thousand trees down,” said Val Elliott, Executive Director of Camp Hanes. “We saw significant roof and water damage in several buildings.”

On Saturday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 6 shuttles took volunteers from Mount Olive Baptist Church to the camp beginning at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“We have been overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from the community and Camp Hanes family. So many people have been asking how they can help. We needed to give the professionals time to do the majority of repairs and cleanup requiring heavy equipment, but we’re at the point now where there is a lot of smaller debris to be removed. We’re grateful for anyone willing to help us get ready for summer camp,” Elliott said.

According to the director, summer camp is still slated to begin on June 11 with Camp Carolina Trails, a camp for children with diabetes.

“We’re excited for summer and see this as an opportunity to make YMCA Camp Hanes even better than it was before,” he said. “We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support since the storm hit. I have been completely blown away by all the dedication from everyone from vendors to volunteers working every time there is daylight available to make sure camp is ready on June 11.”

Elliott said he’s received hundreds of emails from people volunteering to help, along with monetary donations.

“Insurance will cover some of the costs of repairs, but not all. We’re very blessed by the generosity of our community.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Volunteers in the community helped Camp Hanes clean up and prepare for their first camp of the summer on June 11. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_CampHanes2.jpg Volunteers in the community helped Camp Hanes clean up and prepare for their first camp of the summer on June 11. Robert Money | The Stokes News Camp Hanes hosted community clean-up days after a tornado touched down on May 24. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_CHrepair-1-1.jpg Camp Hanes hosted community clean-up days after a tornado touched down on May 24. Robert Money | The Stokes News