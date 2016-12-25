Walk/Run raises funds for new animal shelter

The Friends of Stokes Shelter (FOSS) held their first annual Paws and Claus Run/Walk at King Central Park Saturday morning with proceeds benefitting the Stokes Animal Shelter Fund.

Owners and their pets came out donning Christmas attire for the festive event which included face painting and crafts for children, local venders, pet pictures with Santa, a one mile walk and a timed 5K.

Organizer Kayla Mitchell said she wanted to make the run/walk a fun, family event.

“They do Santa runs all the time and I thought it would be great to incorporate the dogs. For those who didn’t want to do a 5K, we offered a one mile walk,” she said.

For the past three years, FOSS has raised more than $232,000 of their $400,000 goal.

“We do an annual gala that’s been successful, but it’s important we keep the fundraising going throughout the year,” Mitchell said.

Saturday’s run/walk brought in more than $2,000 and FOSS hopes to continue to build off its success by hosting the event next year.

Longtime animal advocate Dr. Debbie Cowan of the Animal Hospital in Walnut Cove was pleased with Saturday’s turnout.

“It went excellent. Kayla did a great job getting it all setup,” she said.

Cowan explained the new animal shelter originally planned to break ground in December, but the group is looking at a new date, which could be as early as February, 2017.

“We have the land which is centrally located in the community near the new Forsyth Tech,” she said, “We’re never going to have a 4.5 million dollar building and we’re not looking for that. One of the big things we’re hoping the citizens understand is that this is not the panacea. This isn’t going to take care of every unwanted puppy and kitten that people are too irresponsible to spay and neuter.”

Cowen said by state law FOSS can only house so many animals.

“The goal of animal shelters shouldn’t be to expand and hold 400; it should be you can hold 10 because you don’t need more. Eventually my hope is we can provide a free spay Stokes County once a month or maybe once a year and it not cost a dime.”

FOSS will continue to fundraise, according to Cowen and encourage citizens to get involved.

“We need people to understand this is an ongoing process. This is a county issue. We have very few volunteers from the King area and we’d like that to change. We need people to help be part of the solution.”

Pet owners came out to support the first annual Paws and Clause Run/Walk at King Central Park Saturday morning. The first annual Paws and Clause held a 5K along with a one mile walk on Saturday. Dogs were dressed in festive Christmas sweaters for the first annual Paws and Clause Run/Walk. Jasper, the cat, stayed warm in his owner's carrier on Saturday. Alex Miller and her dog Sunshine walk alongside friend Kieremy Hartman and dog Chloe. Event organizer, Kayla Mitchell, welcomed people and their pets to the Paws and Clause Run/Walk held on Saturday. Santa Clause kneels down to pet a friendly dog at Saturday's event.