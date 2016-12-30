Woman found dead in Taco Bell bathroom

Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old woman found dead Thursday night in the newly opened Taco Bell bathroom in King.

At about 7:40 p.m. Stokes EMS and King Police responded to a 911 call requesting an ambulance.

According to a press release, there was evidence of illegal drug activity found on the scene. The body of the female has been identified by police personnel but will not be publicly released until family members have been notified. An autopsy will be performed in the next 24 to 48 hours.