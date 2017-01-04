Woman found dead in Taco Bell bathroom

Police identified 22 year-old Madison Bailey Marini of King as the woman found dead Thursday night, Dec. 29 in the newly opened Taco Bell bathroom on Ingram Drive in King.

At about 7:40 p.m. Stokes EMS and King Police responded to a 911 call requesting an ambulance.

According to a press release, there was evidence of illegal drug activity found on the scene.

King police say a preliminary autopsy revealed no natural cause of death. However, they’re still waiting on the toxicology report.

Marini graduated from West Stokes High School in 2013.

Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News