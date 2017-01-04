Walnut Cove honors John Gibson

John Gibson turned 100-years-old on Friday, Dec. 30 and was surprised with a proclamation declaring it John Gibson Day in Walnut Cove.

“This is a milestone and we wanted to recognize him. He’s a modest person, but we wanted him to know we appreciate him for who he is and what he means to the community,” said Town Manager Bobby Miller.

In front of family, friends and local commissioners Miller presented Gibson with a proclamation from Walnut Cove Mayor Lynn Lewis, who was out of town and unable to attend.

“Whereas John L. Gibson is a lifelong resident of Walnut Cove, North Carolina and whereas John Gibson ran a successful transportation business in Walnut Cove for many years and whereas John Gibson was a leader in his community and a friend to all citizens of the town. Let it be proclaimed today by the Mayor of Walnut Cove that Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 be known as John Gibson Day in Walnut Cove with all the rights, honors wherein.”

Gibson is currently living at the Walnut Cove Rehabilitation Center after a bout with pneumonia, but said he’s looking forward to going home soon.

“There’s no place like home. Other than this cold, today’s been pretty good,” he said.

Gibson was born in Walnut Cove in 1916 to Earnest and Lucy Gibson. His great-grandmother, Nancy Bynum, was a slave on the Bynum Plantation near Germanton.

During his young adult life, Gibson worked for the Jake Fulton family in Walnut Cove and after the depression hit, joined the Civilian Conservation Corps. Through the CCC, he helped construct US 220 leading to Roanoke along with a number of winding roads through Virginia.

Gibson hauled tobacco to Brook Cove along with fertilizers and feed and materials built to construct Town Fork Bridge. At the start of the Korean Conflict, he traveled to Norfolk, Virginia to work and lived at the Norfolk Naval Base.

“I’ve done a lot of hard work and I guess it didn’t kill me,” he said with a broad smile.

Gibson made his way back to Walnut Cove and took on a job driving trucks. In 1968, he became the first African American in Stokes County to become an owner/operator of his own transfer rig which he successfully managed for 40 years until he retired.

Today, he still holds tight to his independence and can be seen driving through Walnut Cove.

Gibson never married, but has a family full of nieces and nephews who lovingly refer to him as “Uncle John”.

On Dec. 18, his family held a birthday luncheon in his honor at Rising Star Baptist Church.

Gibson said he was thankful for those who made his 100th birthday special including Rising Star, Hicks Pharmacy, the Montgomery family, Town of Walnut Cove Commissioners and town staff and Walnut Cove Rehabilitation.

Town Manager Bobby Miller presented John Gibson with a proclamation declaring it John Gibson Day in Walnut Cove on his 100th birthday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_2527.jpg Town Manager Bobby Miller presented John Gibson with a proclamation declaring it John Gibson Day in Walnut Cove on his 100th birthday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Town Manager Bobby Miller and Walnut Cove Commissioners celebrated John Gibson’s 100th birthday and presented a proclamation declaring it John Gibson Day in Walnut Cove on Friday, Dec. 30. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_2529.jpg Town Manager Bobby Miller and Walnut Cove Commissioners celebrated John Gibson’s 100th birthday and presented a proclamation declaring it John Gibson Day in Walnut Cove on Friday, Dec. 30. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Town Manager Bobby Miller and Walnut Cove Commissioners celebrated John Gibson’s 100th birthday and presented a proclamation declaring it John Gibson Day in Walnut Cove on Friday, Dec. 30. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_IMG_2534.jpg Town Manager Bobby Miller and Walnut Cove Commissioners celebrated John Gibson’s 100th birthday and presented a proclamation declaring it John Gibson Day in Walnut Cove on Friday, Dec. 30. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News