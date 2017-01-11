Patriot’s Pen Essay winners

Veterans Carl Hinkle and Ronnie Sickler, from VFW Post 11173 in Walnut Cove, visited Chestnut Grove Middle on Dec. 6 and presented Certificates of Merit to Cadence Dawson (6th grade) and Sadie Shelton (7th grade) for participation in the “Patriot’s Pen” contest. Isabella Smith (6th grade) received third place in the contest among all Stokes County middle schools and won $50.

Cadence Dawson (left) received a Certificate of Merit for competing in Patriot’s Pen Essay Contest and Isabella Smith (right) received third place in the contest among all Stokes County middle schools and won $50.