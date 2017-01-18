Chamber recognizes new board members, names Spirit of the Chamber award

The King Chamber of Commerce held their annual membership meeting to welcome new faces and recognize retiring board members.

“It went well. We had a good turnout and I think our members really appreciated being able to network with other local businesses,” said Executive Director Cathy Loveday.

Newly elected president of the Chamber, Dr. Candice Fix shared her hopes for 2017.

“My vision for the Chamber is to be a place that helps us network and provides us with opportunities to help each other grow their businesses and maintain the integrity of our community,” she said. “The thing about a community is it’s what we make it. You can’t get out, if you don’t put in.”

Along with Fix, Loveday introduced this year’s vice president Tim Hall and treasurer Scott Tedder.

Coming on as new Chamber board members are: Jody Edmonds, Ann Nichols and Lauren Byron.

Loveday presented the Spirit of the Chamber award to Edmonds.

“This award is given to a volunteer who exemplifies what the Chamber of Commerce is about. Jody is always giving of his time and going above and beyond for things we do in the community. We really appreciate all he’s done.”

Board member of the year was awarded to past president of the King Chamber of Commerce, Linda Lane.

The Chamber also gave local business owners an opportunity to share a two-minute “infomercial” about what they do and where they’re located in the county.

“Part of what we do is bring businesses together and this allows people to put a name with a face and support one other,” Loveday said.

2017 Chamber Board of Directors: Chris Hemric (2016-2018) R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Ann Nichols (2017-2019) King Public Library, Dr. Candice Fix (2016-2018) Foothills Eye Care, Lauren Byron (2017-2019) Jim Booth’s Catfish Pond, Debbie McCliment (2016-2018) Stokes County Arts Council, Scott Tedder (2016-2018) RIMAK Construction Group, Jody Edmonds (2017-2019) Cooke Reynolds of King, Inc., Sue Jarvis (2016-2018) Rotary Club of King, Tim Hall (2014, 2015-2017) Helsabeck-Hall Insurance Agency, Angie Gearheart-Bailey (2015-2017) Walnut Cove Assisted Living, J. Tyrone Browder (2015-2017) J. Tyrone Browder, PA, Sabrina Gatewood (2015-2017) New York Life Insurance Co., Joyce Mauldin-Ray (2015-2017) Dalton’s Crossing, Jack Darida (2016, 2017) Quaker Gap Baptist Church, Homer Dearmin (Ex-officio) City Manager, City of King, Doug Rose (Ex-officio, Stokes County Schools), Jack Warren (Ex-officio) Mayor, City of King.

Board member of the year was awarded to past president of the King Chamber of Commerce, Linda Lane. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chamber-LindaLane.jpg Board member of the year was awarded to past president of the King Chamber of Commerce, Linda Lane. Courtesy photo Cathy Loveday, Executive Director of the King Chamber of Commerce and 2017 Chamber President Dr. Candice Fix of Foothills Eye Care. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Chamber-PRes.jpg Cathy Loveday, Executive Director of the King Chamber of Commerce and 2017 Chamber President Dr. Candice Fix of Foothills Eye Care. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News City Manager of King and Rotary Club President Homer Dearmin speaks at the King Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting on Thursday. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ChamberHomer.jpg City Manager of King and Rotary Club President Homer Dearmin speaks at the King Chamber of Commerce annual membership meeting on Thursday. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Cathy Loveday, Executive Director of the King Chamber of Commerce, presents Jody Edmonds with the Spirit of the Chamber award. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ChamberJoey.jpg Cathy Loveday, Executive Director of the King Chamber of Commerce, presents Jody Edmonds with the Spirit of the Chamber award. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Cathy Loveday, Executive Director of the King Chamber of Commerce, recognizes retiring president Steve Carroll for his service. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_ChamberSteve.jpg Cathy Loveday, Executive Director of the King Chamber of Commerce, recognizes retiring president Steve Carroll for his service. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News