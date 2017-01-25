Attempted murder arrest

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in the Germanton area on Jan. 13 in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a male at the residence had been struck by a motor vehicle in his driveway. Stokes County EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The following day on Jan. 14, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division obtained a warrant for the arrest of Christopher Anthony Bottoms for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was arrested in Surry County and is currently being held in the Stokes County Jail under a $250,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing.

“Our deputies and detectives were able to quickly solve this assault and arrest the person responsible. I want to thank the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with assisting us in arresting Mr. Bottoms,” said Sheriff Mike Marshall.

