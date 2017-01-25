Two arrested for attempted murder

Two men have been arrested on attempted murder charges, assault with a deadly weapon, intent to kill and felony breaking and entering.

Stokes County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the Pinnacle area on Jan. 15, according to a news release. Upon arrival, deputies found a white male sitting outside with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. Stokes County EMS arrived and transported the victim to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division processed the scene and determined the suspects had attempted to gain entry into the victim’s house, and during that altercation, shot the victim.

That same day, detectives obtained warrants for the arrest of John Nicolas Tuttle and Jeremy Ray Bottoms for the incident. Both suspects were located in Forsyth County and are currently being held in the Stokes County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

“I want to thank the Winston Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in arresting both suspects. We will not tolerate senseless acts of violence, and will do our part to hold suspects accountable,” said Sheriff Mike Marshall.

Jeremy Ray Bottoms of 8134 Whipporwill Lane in Rural Hall has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of felony breaking and entering. He is under an $800,000 secured bond.

John Nicholas Tuttle of 125 St. Johns Court in Winston-Salem has been charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and one count of felony breaking and entering. He is under an $800,000 secured bond.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Bottoms http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Jeremy-Ray-Bottoms.jpg Bottoms Courtesy photos Tuttle http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_John-Nicholas-Tuttle.jpg Tuttle Courtesy photos