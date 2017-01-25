Library awarded $4,000 grant

The King Public Library has been awarded a $4,000 grant from the Dorothy Louise Kyler Foundation.

Librarian Ann Nichols said she wrote the grant in early August and hoped the library would receive $100 or possibly $500.

“When I came back after Christmas and was going through mail and opened the letter, I was in shock. It had been six months or so and I assumed we just didn’t get it. It was such a generous gift and it felt like a Christmas miracle,” Nichols said.

The library plans to purchase early readers, easy picture books and improve their chapter book collection.

“People always wonder how far your money will go when purchasing books. A typical juvenile nonfiction book can run as much as $25 and run as little, a hardbound copy $17. It doesn’t go as far as you think, but that’s where looking and trying to find a deal, those skills come in handy. We can use a site that allows us to get 30 to 35 percent off some books, so I use those cost cutting websites to select purchases.”

The King Public Library, a member of the Northwestern Regional Library, has 2,881 juvenile patrons, ages 17 and under and 7,239 adult patrons. During the 2015-2016 year, the library circulated 33,148 children’s materials and had 124 juvenile reading and educational programs in the library with an attendance of 3,384 children and teens.

“We provide materials, services, technology needs, and programs for all ages, with a special emphasis on summer reading to encourage children and teens to read, enabling them to improve and retain their reading skills during their school break,” Nichols said. “We provide weekly preschool story time programs to the public and to area preschools and daycares.”

Nichols said the most expensive part of the children’s collection is the juvenile nonfiction section.

“We haven’t had the funds to purchase items. I appreciate everything I get from the county, but basically what I’m able to get each year with the monies that we have are just new books coming out. It’s difficult to replace books and that’s where the Friends of the King Public Library come in handy.”

The community based group, made up of 85 volunteers, fundraise and help bring awareness to the library.

“Recently they purchased four new public internet computers for us and are getting ready to purchase four more. They have two large book sales each year to raise money for books, technology and programming needs.”

Nichols said the library is also hoping to purchase popular title DVD’s because they’re requested often.

“We’re getting some audio books as well. I’m hoping to get some Battle of the Books in audio reading because we have some students who like to read alone with the audio books and it helps their reading skills.”

The grant requires the library purchases be made by March 31 of this year.

“Hopefully we’ll have it all out before summer reading begins. It goes through a catalogue process and then we’ll get them on the shelves. It’s very exciting.”

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Librarian Ann Nichols plans to use the $4,000 grant towards the children’s collection at the King Public Library. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_KingLibrary.jpg Librarian Ann Nichols plans to use the $4,000 grant towards the children’s collection at the King Public Library. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News King Public Library received a $4,000 grant from the Dorothy Louise Kyler Foundation. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_library.jpg King Public Library received a $4,000 grant from the Dorothy Louise Kyler Foundation. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News