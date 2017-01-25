Chromebooks rollout out at West Stokes

West Stokes students will be getting a delayed Christmas present on Jan. 30 and 31 in the form a shining new Chromebook. The Chromebook 1:1 initiative, which provides each student a laptop computer, was piloted last year at North Stokes with South and West joining in 2017. Thanks to a partnership with the Golden Leaf Foundation along with support from the county, each traditional high school student will have access to technology.

At West Stokes, 900 computers have been processed over the last several weeks in order to be ready for the deployment.

“This is an awesome opportunity for the students of Stokes County,” said West Stokes principal Kevin Spainhour. “The commitment from the school system, school board, and our county officials sends a message that Stokes County Schools is willing to make our student’s future a priority.”

Attendance at one of the West Stokes rollout meetings is required of parents and all students in order to receive the device. Come prepared to purchase the $25 insurance coverage which allows for accidental damage repairs. It is strongly encouraged by administration to attend the grade specific meeting for your student. However, West Stokes understands families have commitments while some families have more than one student at West.

“We ask that students attend by grade level, but welcome those families of multiple Wildcats or those with conflicts to attend one of the two nights. Arrangements will be made to support the needs of our families,” Spainhour said.

Students and parent(s) will be greeted in the main gym for a presentation on the program based on the following dates/times.

Monday, January 30th

6:00pm – 9th grade

7:00pm – 12th grade

Tuesday, January 31st

6:00pm – 10th grade

7:00pm – 11th grade