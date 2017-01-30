Community pours into Vade Mecum

Stokes native Jane Charleville said on Saturday she fell in love with her county all over again. That sentiment was shared by many who attended the open house at Vade Mecum hosted by Friends of Sauratown Mountains (FOS) and Hanging Rock State Park over the weekend. The event drew in more than 1,000 people and provided an opportunity for guests to tour the property made up of a three-story historic hotel, cabins, a gymnasium, chapel, swimming pool and winding trails.

Skip Staples, a FOS member, cheerfully welcomed visitors as they walked up the stone steps of Cheshire Hall.

“So many people I’ve talked to, have grown up in Stokes County and know about this place, but have never been here.”

Guests were greeted with turn-of-the-century ballads when opening the double doors of the hotel originally built in 1902.

“People were surprised. They could tell it was elegant in its time and it’s a one-of-a-kind place. I heard a lot of ‘Wow, I never knew.’”

Staples smiled, and said he expected the reaction.

“This is obviously a slice of time that doesn’t exist anymore, and I think that’s the feeling people get when they visit,” he said. “I live close by. When folks come to visit from out of town, I take them for a walk and show them Vade Mecum. Everyone shares what they think should be done with the property and all of them are good ideas. Some are more feasible than others. But there has to be a way it can be enjoyed without destroying the ambiance and character of it.”

In the gymnasium, more than 300 people gathered around local historian Steve Shelton, who shared how the property once enticed people from across the country to visit. Its curative powers of mineral water were acclaimed and advertised through newspapers and testimonials by physicians.

According to Stokes County Historical Society, the water was shipped throughout America by the gallon, half gallon, quart, and pint and also sold for 15 cents per glass at the soda fountain of Hutchins Drug Store in Winston. In 1904, the Vade Mecum water took the highest honors at the Louisiana Purchase Exposition in New Orleans.

For amusement and recreation, the resort offered dancing, bowling, tennis, golf, croquet, Rocky Mountain burro parties, swings for ladies and children, and toboggans from terraced heights to Diamond Lake. The public could purchase ponies, angora goats, monkeys, dogs and a variety of fowl.

Throughout Shelton’s talk, Brian Starkey leaned in, listening intent while scribbling notes. As an architect with OBS Landscape, his team has been commissioned to draw up plans that would best utilize the unique property. The project is working with a $2.1 million dollar budget allotted through bond money as part of the $2 billion N.C. Connect bond package. The plans are expected to be submitted between Aug. and Oct of this year.

Local couples, Gary and Abby Campanelli and Kent and Dee Harper toured Vade Mecum for the first time on Saturday.

Kent Harper said he loved the place.

“I’ve driven by a hundred times, but never knew this was all back here. It’s really something. I’m sure glad they received the grant money and I can’t wait to see what’s going to happen in the future.”

More than 1,000 attend Saturday’s open house