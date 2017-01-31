Woman charged in church scam

Susan Denise McHone is facing charges for an ongoing scam targeting local churches.

In a written statement, Sheriff Mike Marshall said those involved have gone to churches, asked for assistance to pay for rent, doctor visits or their prescriptions. In turn, they ask the church make out a check to a co-conspirator, claiming to be the landlord.

Upon investigation into the matter, detectives in the Stokes County Criminal Investigations Division learned other churches have been a target of the scam.

The investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are expected.

“To defraud a church is about as low as you can go,” Marshall said. “No doubt, the majority of people asking for help truly need it. These suspects took advantage of the church’s generosity. Our office does not want to discourage helping the needy, but wants to make our citizens aware that these scams do exist.”

McHone, of Flat Shoals Rd. in Germanton, was charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of conspiracy to obtain a property by false pretenses.

McHone http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Susan-Denise-McHone-1.jpg McHone Courtesy photo