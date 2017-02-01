Bears push past Vikings

The odds were stacked against North Stokes (6-15, 0-9) on Tuesday evening, Jan. 31 as they traveled to Mount Airy High School to take on the Bears, the No. 2 team in the 1A MaxPreps.com rankings. With two missing starters in the lineup due to sickness, the shorthanded Vikings scrapped and came up short to the home team 77-65.

Down 6-0 to start the game, sophomore Zach Chesnet, for North Stokes, hit a lay-up and a three-pointer to cut the Bear lead to one point three-minutes into the game. Both teams traded baskets for the remainder of the quarter with the Bears holding a 17-15 edge.

In the second quarter, the Vikings took their first lead of the game on a layup by Weston Fulp with 5:40 left on the clock. Both teams traded baskets on three straight possessions before the Bears got a stop and a layup with less than two–seconds left in the quarter, and the Bears led 27-26 at the break.

The teams once again traded baskets for the lead before the Bears inched ahead 30-29. With the Vikings leading 29-28, the Bears made a two-point basket and got fouled. They missed the free throw, but got the rebound, put it up and got fouled again and then led 33-29 in a matter of one possession.

“We stood around a lot in the second half,” commented coach David Anderson. “I believe we were tired from not having a very deep bench tonight and it took a toll on us through the game.”

Anderson tried to stop the momentum swing by calling back-to-back timeouts, but after it was all said and done, the Bears led 53-46 at the end of the third.

The Bears pulled away in the fourth quarter by making free throws and limiting the Vikings to one shot and done. They held Chesnet to no field goals in the fourth quarter after allowing nine to him in the first three quarters of play.

“I am proud of our effort tonight,” said Anderson. “We are young and we will get back at it tomorrow.”

Chesnet led the Vikings with 27-points, while Weston Fulp had 17. Jonathan Greene led the Bears with 20-points including a thunderous dunk.

In the girls’ game, the Bears (18-1, 9-0), the No. 4 ranked team in 1A, jumped ahead of the Lady Vikings early and ran away with the game at 62-16.

In the first minute and a half of the first quarter the Bears led 8-2 and then went on a 25-0 run to finish out the first quarter 33-5.

The second quarter mimicked the first as the Bears outscored the Vikings 20-2 and led 53-7 at the break.

Karley Jessup led the Vikings with 8-points, while Lora Wood added 7. Asherah Smith led the Lady Bears with 14.

Robert Money can be reached at 336-749-1193.

Karley Jessup led the Lady Vikings with 8-points in their loss to Mount Airy on Tuesday, Jan. 31. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Karley-Jessup-vs.-Mount-Airy-1-31-17.jpg Karley Jessup led the Lady Vikings with 8-points in their loss to Mount Airy on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Robert Money | The Stokes News North Stokes Zach Chesnet led the Vikings with 27-points in their 77-65 loss to Mount Airy on Tuesday, Jan. 31. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Zach-Chesnet-vs.-Mount-Airy-1-31-17.jpg North Stokes Zach Chesnet led the Vikings with 27-points in their 77-65 loss to Mount Airy on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Robert Money | The Stokes News