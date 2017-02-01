Students hear the dangers of underage drinking

Southeastern Middle School students were encouraged to begin the conversation about underage drinking at a Talk it Out assembly held on Tuesday afternoon.

“If we can start the conversation, open our minds to a problem that exists and accept the fact we can’t deny, we will begin to solve this problem,” said Principal Rhonda Jackson.

Samantha Brewster shared an emotional story of losing her 17-year-old son, Austin, in 2013 when he was killed in a car accident.

“I’m here to let you know this is real and it doesn’t just happen in faraway big cities or on television. It happens right here in our community and it hurts and destroys families,” she said.

She remembers her firstborn son as being funny, kind, compassionate and full of life.

“My Austin made a decision to get inside a car with someone that had been drinking,” Brewster said. “He started hanging out with the wrong crowd. I can tell you, if you show me your friends, I can show you your future.”

“If one decision that day would have been different, he would still be here. Often there are no do overs, second chances or times to make it right. No one can make these choices for you,” she said.

In the past three years, Brewster said she’s gone to 12 funerals of kids who’ve grown up in Stokes County.

“Kids in this community are dying. Austin’s birthday was just last month,” she said, fighting back tears. “There was no celebration. Our reality was we put balloons at a crash site. The pain of one bad choice never goes away.”

In a moving moment during the assembly, Brewster asked students to raise their hand if they knew someone personally whose life had been destroyed by drugs or alcohol.

More than 75 percent of the young people lifted their hand.

“That shocked me,” said Hope Walker, Director of the Talk It Out Program.

When beginning the initiative, the research that stood out most to Walker was kids wanted their parents to talk with them about underage drinking.

“Parents have a hard time starting the conversation, but it needs to happen,” she said.

According to www.talkitoutnc.org, nearly two-thirds of middle school– and high school–aged youth know people around their age who have tried alcohol. The average age most young people try alcohol for the first time is 14, and 38 percent of eighth graders have had alcohol at least once.

About 10 percent of 12-year-olds say they have tried alcohol and by age 15, that number jumps to 50 percent.

The Talk it Out program, was initiated by former Governor Pat McCrory and the ABC Commission.

General Manager of the ABC store owner in Walnut Cove, Marion Tilley helped assist more than 300 children at Southeastern Middle sign a pledge to remain alcohol free and commit to hold their friends accountable to do the same.

Tilley also provided ten $25 gift cards to students who made the pledge.

“We’re really glad to be a part of this because it’s important,” she said.

Samantha Brewster shared a personal story to students at Southeastern Middle in a Talk it Out assembly on Tuesday. She asked students to raised their hand if they knew someone directly impacted by drugs or alcohol. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Brewster.jpg Samantha Brewster shared a personal story to students at Southeastern Middle in a Talk it Out assembly on Tuesday. She asked students to raised their hand if they knew someone directly impacted by drugs or alcohol. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News Captain Bottoms spoke with children at Southeastern Middle School on Tuesday afternoon. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_DAnny.jpg Captain Bottoms spoke with children at Southeastern Middle School on Tuesday afternoon. Amanda Dodson | The Stokes News