Prescribed fire scheduled for Hanging Rock State Park on February 2

Personnel with the N.C. Forest Service are working with N.C. State Parks to complete a forest management burn tomorrow, February 2, on 200 acres located within Hanging Rock State Park in Stokes County. The burn will begin around 10 a.m. and continue for most of the afternoon.

Officials with N.C. State Parks will close the Moore’s Knob Loop Trail as fire crews will use a large portion of the trail as a containment line. The Moore’s Knob climbing access will also be closed. All other park trails, attractions and facilities will remain open.

The back deck of the Visitor Center will provide a good vantage point to view the prescribed fire. Smoke from the fire will also be visible from Winston-Salem and other Triad communities.

The main objective of the burn is to reduce hazardous fuel loads that have accumulated on the forest floor over time from tree-damaging storms dating back to Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the Ice Storm of 1993. The prescribed burn will also benefit stands of Table Mountain and pitch pines at lower elevations, as well as bear oak trees found on the ridgelines. Reducing ground cover with prescribed fire also promotes native plant growth and recycles nutrients back to the soil to support new vegetative growth.

The N.C. Forest Service will have a public information officer available at the Hanging Rock State Park Visitor Center through the duration of the burn to respond to any questions posed about the fire and its benefits to the forest. For additional information contact Bill Swartley, public information officer, at 919-218-3179.