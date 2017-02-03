James Dean Tribute to Open Dessert Theatre Series

Stokes County’s newest cultural arts destination, The Arts Place of Stokes, is set to host the kick-off of the 2017 Winter Dessert Theatre Series with the North Carolina premiere of Jimmy, The Story of James Dean.

Written by playwright Jacob Moushey, Jimmy is based on the life of cultural icon James Dean with the play set on location of Dean’s final movie Giant. Dean’s first major screen role was in the film East of Eden, but it was his follow up Rebel Without A Cause which skyrocketed him to stardom. Sadly, Dean was killed in a tragic automobile accident on September 30, 1955 at the age of 24, cementing his legendary status. The play will feature Stokes County actor Colin Anderson in the lead role. “This show is a wonderful challenge for me, as I’ve always been a huge fan of James Dean” stated Anderson. “There was so much more to him than I realized, and I think the audience will learn that Dean was much more than just an actor” he concluded. The show is directed by Brack Llewellyn, with stage assistance provided by Jenny Smith and technical assistance provided by Shane Sargent.

Three performances of Jimmy, The Story of James Dean are scheduled; Friday, February 10 at 7pm with dessert sponsored by Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse; Saturday, February 11 at 3pm with dessert sponsored by Carolina Farms & Homes; and Saturday, February 11 at 7pm with dessert sponsored by The Cannon Group – Barry Amburn. Dessert will be served one hour prior to each performance. All performances will take place at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 N. Main St. in Danbury. Tickets are $12 General Admission, $10 for Stokes Arts Members, and $5 for Students.

Additional 2017 Winter Dessert Theatre performances will include Mandela: Let Freedom Reign presented by Darryl Van Leer on February 25 at 7pm with dessert sponsored by Edward Jones of Walnut Cove and Bell Bottom Girls, The Best of the Swingin 70’s on March 11 at 3pm with dessert sponsored by Artist’s Way Creations and 7pm with dessert sponsored by Mark Johnson, DDS, PA. Bell Bottom Girls, The Best of the Swingin 70’s is a musical review featuring The NoneSuch Playmakers Treblemakers.

For tickets or more information, contact the Stokes County Arts Council at 336 593-8159 or visit StokesArts.org

