Sauras fend off Wildcats for big win

The visiting South Stokes Sauras positioned themselves for a run at the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference championship with a decisive 59-48 victory over county rival West Stokes on Friday night.

West Stokes (15-7, 6-2), ranked seventh in the state’s 2A MaxPreps.com standings, had beaten the Sauras twice this season, including a come-from-behind win in Walnut Cove, and a third would have kept them tied at the top of the WPAC with North Surry. The Sauras (16-6, 6-2) had different plans and gained their first lead at 3-2, and then 5-4, never trailing the rest of the game.

“We finished,” said Sauras coach Jason Clark. “We were in the position to win last time and we faltered down the stretch. Tonight they started hitting three’s and cut it to four and we held our composure and pulled it back out.”

The Wildcats took an early 2-0 lead on a layup by Devan Hairston, but Brady Dudley came back and nailed his first of six three-pointers on the night to give the Sauras an advantage. With the Sauras leading 9-4, West were assessed a technical foul giving South free throws with 3:25 left in the quarter. Dudley made both free throws, and then Tre Scales connected on an old fashion three-point play giving South a 14-4 lead with a little over two-minutes left in the quarter. The Wildcats made a mini-run and closed the quarter out at on an 8-3 run behind Josh Turners eight first quarter points, but West still trailed led 17-12.

In the second period of play, the Sauras defensive effort kept West at bay. They made no three-pointers in the first half and then got into some early foul trouble with Reid Fulk and Hairston. Both players received their third fouls with two-minutes left before the half and the Sauras were able to hold off another Wildcat run and led 31-24 at the break.

West Stokes came out of the locker room and had a couple defensive stances. Hairston scored two lay-ups cutting the lead 31-28. Hairston then picked up his fourth foul with 5:46 left in the third quarter and the Sauras took advantage. South went on a 7-0 run, led by Michal Phillips five points in the quarter, and took their biggest lead of the game at 45-33.

At the beginning of the fourth quarter, West was in position to make another run cutting the Sauras lead to 45-41, but a timeout by Clark with 5:51 left in the game seem to settle his team. Dudley came back for South and hit two big three’s extending their lead back to ten points at 51-41.

The Wildcats’ freshman phoneme player, Isaac Spainhour, was held to a late three-pointer in the game for his only points.

“Isaac had a big game at our place and Wesley (Misenheimer) stepped up big and guarded him tonight. He is one of our best defenders and doesn’t care if he scores or not,” said Clark.

Dudley led the Sauras with 20 points and Misenheimer had 10, but it was Scales, the senior leader for the Sauras that kept the team together, according to Clark.

“Fifteen points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. He is averaging almost a triple double on the year. He makes everybody around him better,” the coach said.

Leading the Wildcats was Turner with 15 points, Fulk with 11, and Hairston added 10.

The Sauras and Wildcats are tied for second place in the conference, but both teams will have a chance at the WPAC championship, if they win out. South Stokes host North Surry on Tuesday, Feb. 7, while the Wildcats will welcome Carver. In both games, the Stokes County teams will be honoring their seniors.

Lady Sauras win 47-31

In the girls’ game, the Sauras had to fend off a Lady Wildcat run early in the third quarter and won 47-31.

West Stokes took a 5-2 lead after one quarter behind some sloppy play by both teams. The Sauras committed nine turnovers in the first quarter, but only finished the game with fifteen.

“In the first quarter we were in slow motion and just weren’t really ready,” said coach Mitch Adams. “Antoinette (France) gave us a spark in the second period with her play and it really helped us.”

France scored seven of her eight points in the second quarter and helped the Lady Sauras to a 22-17 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, West scored the first five points of the second half and took a 23-22 lead. After tying the score at 25, the Lady Sauras used the remainder of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to go on a 16-3 run to take a control of the game.

“I was proud we didn’t quit when they took the lead. I thought Kenya (Jones) was key for us when she hit that three to put us up after West took the lead. We just kept battling and we played physical. We made free throws when it counted down the stretch,” stated Adams.

Jones led the Sauras (9-12, 3-5) with 22 points, with eight coming in the decisive third quarter. Freshmen Sydney Cromer and Shaylee Montgomery led the Wildcats (5-15, 0-8) with eight and seven points.

Lady Sauras Kenya Jones led her team to a 47-31 win over rival West Stokes with a 22-point outing on Friday, Feb. 3. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kenya-Jones-and-Sarah-Stone-WS-vs.-SS-2-3-17-Charles-Leftwich.jpg Lady Sauras Kenya Jones led her team to a 47-31 win over rival West Stokes with a 22-point outing on Friday, Feb. 3. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News Tre Scales led the Sauras with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists in their 59-48 victory over West Stokes. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Tre-Scales-vs.-West-Stokes-2-3-17-Charles-Leftwich.jpg Tre Scales led the Sauras with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists in their 59-48 victory over West Stokes. Charles Leftwich | For The Stokes News