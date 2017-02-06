Controlled burn successful at Hanging Rock

Personnel with the N.C. Forest Service worked alongside N.C. State Parks to complete a forest management burn of 200 acres on February 2, located within Hanging Rock State Park. The burn began around 10 a.m. on Thursday and continued throughout the day.

Stokes County Ranger, Jonathan Young said the prescribed burn on the south slope of Moore’s Knob had been planned for the past three winters, but the weather conditions kept it from happening.

“The burn went perfect with no issues or any injuries to any of our personnel,” Young said. “I had set weather parameters in my burn plan four years ago that had to be met before we could do this burn. Typically on our burns we will meet most parameters and will have to mitigate some that are close to thresholds by firing techniques or tactics in burning. Thursday’s weather was absolutely perfect on every weather parameter.”

Young explained the main objective of the burn was to reduce hazardous fuel loads that have accumulated on the forest floor over time from tree-damaging storms dating back to Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and the treacherous ice storm of 1993. The prescribed burn also benefits pitch pines at lower elevations, as well as bear oak trees found on the ridgelines. Reducing ground cover with prescribed fire promotes native plant growth and recycles nutrients back to the soil to support new vegetative growth.

“We had great people helping on the fire lines and there is no way that it could have been accomplished without the cooperation of NC State Parks and NC Forest Service. We had forest rangers from 11 different counties in the triad area helping, NCFS helicopter and state park rangers from several state parks including Hanging Rock, Pilot Mountain, Mayo River, New River and South Mountains.

“Overall the burn was a huge success with our burn objectives being met as well as the ecological objectives of state parks,” Young said.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

Information officer, Bill Swartley shows the containment lines of the prescribed burn at Hanging Rock State Park on Thursday. State Park Rangers help hold fire lines. Firefighters watch firing operations from the cliffs. Forest Rangers fire along Moore's Knob Loop Trail. NC Forest Ranger Patrick Raynor captures an aerial shot from a helicopter of the forest management burn of 200 acres on Thursday, February 2 in Hanging Rock State Park.