Dispute ends in murder

Joseph Dwight Lawson, 63 years old, was arrested on Tuesday after Stokes County Sheriff’s office responded to a call at 1512 Sheppard Mill Road in Danbury. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, Brian Sells, 43, with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS arrived and pronounced Sells dead at the scene.

Lawson also assaulted the victim’s wife, who is the suspect’s daughter.

Detectives arrested Lawson and he is being held in the Stokes County jail without bond.

Sheriff Mike Marshall said, “This is an unfortunate incident that was related to domestic violence. It will affect this family forever. My prayers go out to the family in this difficult time.”

Lawson was charged with one count of murder and one count of assault on a female.

The investigation is ongoing and an autopsy is expected.

Lawson http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Joseph-Dwight-Lawson.jpg Lawson Courtesy photo