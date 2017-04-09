Sauras sweep season series against Wildcats

It’s been a good week for South Stokes baseball program. The Sauras defeated county rival West Stokes twice in a matter of days. On Friday the team grabbed a 4-3 win, and earlier in the week, on Tuesday earned a convincing 6–1 victory.

“I am very proud of them,” said South coach Shane Worth. “We didn’t lie down against them.”

The Sauras started the scoring early in the bottom of the first when Conner Smith doubled to left field with one out, stole third base, and then scored on Mason Dutton’s ground ball giving South a 1-0 lead.

In the second and third innings, South tacked on a run in each inning. First, Cason Stanley doubled home a run giving the Sauras a 2-0 lead, and then Dutton homered in the third giving the home team a three-run cushion.

Dutton, who entered the fifth inning with a no-hitter, got into some trouble in the top of the fifth. After two walks and a hit by Seth Saunders, Dutton’s cousin, Tyler Little, came to the plate for West. Little delivered with a base hit towards second base plating two runs and cutting into the Saura lead. A couple of batters later, Noah Kiser hit a sacrifice fly scoring another run for the Cats tying the game at three.

The momentum was short lived after the Sauras scored an unearned run in the bottom of the fifth. Ricky Gonzalez singled and then went to third on a single by Smith. With the Wildcats pitcher trying to pick off Smith at first, an error throw over the first baseman’s head easily scored Gonzalez and gave the Sauras back the lead.

Gonzalez replaced Dutton on the mound and took care of the last six batters he faced to secure the win against their rival.

“He (Gonzalez) threw the ball very well tonight,” stated Worth. “He was great in a bad situation and closed the game out for us. Mason was strong on the mound tonight as well. He kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win.”

“We have a tough road ahead, as this is a very tough conference in baseball,” said Worth. “We are going to have to continue to get better if we want to have a shot in this conference.”

South Stokes wins 6-1

On Tuesday in the top of the first with two outs, West Stokes Jordan Smith hit a long shot that soared over the left field wall for a homerun giving the Cats their only run of the night. South Stokes went on to pound out six runs and take the Western Piedmont Conference win on Tuesday.

Saura pitcher Andrew Tilley struck out 10 batters and only allowed two hits through six innings for his team.

“Tilley’s performance impacts and helps our defense,” said South Stokes coach Shane Worth. “The batters at the plate have to be defensive because of him. It puts them at a disadvantage because of the way he pitches.”

After hitless innings pitched by both teams in the second inning, Cason Stanley reached on an infield single in the third inning. Three batters later Connor Smith found a gap through the outfield that scored the runner tying the ballgame 1-1. The next batter, senior Mason Dutton, singled to right field scoring Smith to give the Sauras a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, South’s batting caught fire again. Anthony Smith scored a run off an error to and two batters later Austin Lilly roped a single to right field scoring another run.

In the top of the fifth, Dutton got his second RBI of the day after a sacrifice groundout.

The Wildcats tried to battle back in the fifth inning with runners on second and third with two outs. After a meeting on the mound with Worth, Tilley got a much needed strikeout to end the inning and any hope of a comeback over their rival.

South scored their final run of the day on an error in the top of the sixth giving the Sauras a 6-1 WPAC win.

“Hopefully we can come out and play as well as we did tonight,” said Worth. “We need to continue to put pressure on their defense and hopefully our bats will come alive sooner.”

The Sauras (6-5, 2-1) will host Western Piedmont Athletic Conference front runner, the Forbush Falcons, on Monday, while the Wildcats (5-7, 0-3), losers of four straight, will travel to Surry Central.

The South Stokes Sauras celebrate two victories against the Wildcats this season. Connor Smith doubled, stole third base and then scored the first run of the game on Friday's 4-3 win against the Wildcats. West Stokes Jordan Smith rounds the bases after hitting a homerun against the Sauras on Tuesday's 6-1 loss. South Stokes Mason Dutton pitched and added a big homerun against the Wildcats on Friday in their 4-3 win.