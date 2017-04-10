North Stokes plant sale kicks off April 18

North Stokes Future Farmers of America are opening the school’s greenhouse to the public beginning April 18. This year, they’re offering a beautiful array of potted plants, hanging baskets, vegetables, mixed containers and more. Prices vary from $2 to $18.

“We do this every spring; it’s been a tradition for years,” said Ben Hall, who oversees North’s Agriculture Department. “My horticulture kids do a lot of it. This semester my students in Animal Science did a good job helping out. We make this a project open for any of the kids in Ag. who want to be a part of it. It’s a good opportunity for kids to spend time in a greenhouse.”

The students began preparing for the plant sale last fall by making seed orders.

“The kids seem to enjoy the process. They’ve been busy transplanting plugs and planting seeds. They like to see it come up every year. I always hear, ‘My mom would like that or I want to get this for my grandmother.’ The kids buy plants all the time.”

Along with plants, this year’s annual sale will include medal yard art made by the students.

“We’ve been doing some welding and there are some kids really into it,” Hall said. “I try to do a variety of things. We’ll have some horseshoe flowers and some other scrap medal art that we did at the auction last year. We’ve made some art out of shovels and we’re still working on some different things like old tobacco burner plant stands.”

Hall said the plants sell quickly because many in the community realize it’s a tangible way to support students because all the proceeds go back to benefit various agricultural programs at North Stokes.

“It’s by far our biggest fundraiser. We’ll split the money between what’s needed for classes, supplies and things we need throughout the year and it’ll go into FFA to pay for student’s field trips and jackets.”

Hall said he and the students are mindful of pricing.

“We try to keep our prices competitive. We want it to be worth driving here because you don’t swing by North Stokes on your way to Walmart. You have to make an effort to get here. This year our plant selection is good and so are our prices. All of it goes back to the kids and I think that’s a good enough incentive for people to take a drive out here.”

The greenhouse is open Monday through Friday from 8 a .m. until 4 p.m. For more information contact Ben Hall at 336-593-8134 or [email protected]

“We are limited. The first couple weeks are a little busy and usually by Mother’s Day we’re pretty much done,” Hall said.

Amanda Dodson may be reached at 336-813-2426.

