Incident and Arrest Reports

Stokes County Arrests

Matthew Brandon Duncan of Anderson Rd., Siloam was charged with driving while license revoked no liability insurance, no registration and driving with a fictitious tag on April 2.

Donald W. Holt of Creasy Rd., Lawsonville was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on April 1.

Jenny Marie Holt of Creasy Rd., Lawsonville was charged with assault with a deadly weapon on April 1.

Tandy Marlene Jackson of Hill Rd., King was charged with first degree trespassing on April 1.

Justin Michael Alyn McIntire of Mountain Brook Dr., King was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses on April 1.

Jennifer Lynne McIntire of Mountain Brook Dr., King was charged with misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespassing and aiding and abetting to obtain property by false pretense on April 1.

Katrina Yontz Boyles of Brown Rd., King was charged with larceny and obtaining property by false pretense on March 29.

Brittany Leighann Phipps of Gumtree Rd., Winston Salem was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony maintenance of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance on a jail premises/facility on March 31.

Debrian Lavon Ford of Weatherford Dr., King was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on March 31.

Terry Franklin Hutchins of Fulk St., King was charged with communicating threats on March 30.

Dylan Randall Taylor of Brown Rd., King was charged with larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses on March 30.

Galen Derek Cole of Moir Farm Rd., Lawsonville was charged with attempted second degree arson on March 29.

Benjamin Lanier Hobbs of Small Wood Ct., Wilmington was charged with violating a domestic violation protective order on March 29.

Kristy Lynn Tuttle of Amostown Rd., Sandy Ridge was charged with driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 29.

Audrey Gene Townsend of Denny Park Circle, King was charged possession of less than 1/2-ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and displaying an expired registration tag on March 29.

Richard Kenneth Shull, II of Fowler Rd., Walnut Cove was charged with failure to report new address, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 27.

Jesse Alan Wood of Oak Ridge Ct., Mt. Airy was charged with assault on a female on March 27.

David Aaron Rose of Mongoose Ln., King was with charged failure to appear, two counts of trafficking opium heroin, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling place, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 27.

Travis Dale Martin of Hanes Rd., Sandy Ridge was charged with a fugitives warrant on March 24.

Dylan Randall Taylor of Deacon Ln., Wilmington was charged with uttering forged endorsement and attempted to obtain property by false pretense on March 24.

Katrina Yontz Boyles of Brown Rd. King was charged with forgery of instrument and uttering forged endorsement on March 24.

Conrad Ray Scott Jr. of Crews Lane, Walkertown was charged with possession of less than 1/2-ounce marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on March 23.

Henry Lee White, III, of Old Rural Hall Rd., Winston Salem was charged with No driver’s license, possession of less than 1/2-ounce marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on March 23.

Daquan Denard Lee of Oak Ridge Pl., Winston Salem was charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia on March 22.

Stephen Michael Hurd of Tomahawk Rd., was charged with possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 22.

Connie Lee Spires of West Nichols St., Springfield Mo., was charged with assault and battery on March 22.

Shane Patrick Odonell of Sullivan Rd., Walnut Cove was charged with charged with possession of less than 1/2-ounce marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on March 21.

Carly Nicole Culler of Travis St., Walnut Cove charged with possession of less than 1/2-ounce marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on March 21.

Johnathan Lee Myers of Tobaccoville Rd., Tobaccoville with possession of marijuana up to .5 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia on March 19.