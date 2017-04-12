Farmer Appreciation Banquet a success

South Stokes hosted the 19th annual Farmer Appreciation evening on Thursday. Hundreds of people enjoyed a free meal, bluegrass by the band Rich in Tradition, door prizes and a chance to mingle with Stokes County’s best local farmers.

Coordinating the annual event was the Cooperative Extension, Farm Service Agency, N.C. Forestry Department, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Stokes Soil and Water Conservation District.

Hundreds enjoyed a free meal at the annual Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FZcrowd.jpg Hundreds enjoyed a free meal at the annual Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet. Rich in Tradition provided lively entertainment at Thursday night’s Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FAband.jpg Rich in Tradition provided lively entertainment at Thursday night’s Farmer’s Appreciation Banquet. Courtesy photos Carolina Farms and Homes passed out free goodies to celebrate the annual Farmer’s Appreciation evening at South Stokes High School. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FAEllen.jpg Carolina Farms and Homes passed out free goodies to celebrate the annual Farmer’s Appreciation evening at South Stokes High School. Courtesy photos Our Communities, based out of the northern part of Stokes, shared information about their non-profit organization. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FAourcomm.jpg Our Communities, based out of the northern part of Stokes, shared information about their non-profit organization. Courtesy photos Feed Stokes 5K Half-Marathon Committee presented King Outreach Ministry, East Stokes Outreach Ministry, and Northern Stokes Food Pantry a check for $4,000 each. The Feed Stokes race takes place each year on the second Saturday of March and all the proceeds are divided between Stokes County’s three food pantries. Feed Stokes has raised more than $40,000 since it began. Mike Culler accepted the check for King Outreach Ministry, Angie Bailey for East Stokes Outreach Ministry and Sandy Hooker and Grace Portch for North Stokes Food Pantry. http://thestokesnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FAmoney.jpg Feed Stokes 5K Half-Marathon Committee presented King Outreach Ministry, East Stokes Outreach Ministry, and Northern Stokes Food Pantry a check for $4,000 each. The Feed Stokes race takes place each year on the second Saturday of March and all the proceeds are divided between Stokes County’s three food pantries. Feed Stokes has raised more than $40,000 since it began. Mike Culler accepted the check for King Outreach Ministry, Angie Bailey for East Stokes Outreach Ministry and Sandy Hooker and Grace Portch for North Stokes Food Pantry. Courtesy photos