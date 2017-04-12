King named one of safest cities in N.C. to live

The National Council for Home Safety and Security named King one of the 50 Safest Cities in North Carolina, which is comprised of more than 540 cities and towns.

“I’m very proud of our city and this recognition,” said Town Manager, Homer Dearmin. “I think it reflects especially well on the King Police Department and our officers who diligently patrol our residential neighborhoods several times a day, and maintain a very visible presence. They work each day to deter and solve crimes, and the recognition of King as one of North Carolina’s safest cities is due largely to their efforts.”

King ranked 28th on the list based on the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s review of most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics along with their own population data and internal research.

Dearmin said King is unique because it’s a small city in close proximity to larger urban areas, but is still able to maintain its rural aesthetic and hometown feel.

“Even though we’re growing, there is still a strong feeling of community here. Everyone generally knows their neighbors, and we see each other in social, professional, and recreational settings on a regular basis. The leadership in King—our mayor and council, department heads, Chamber of Commerce, school administrators and teachers, pastors, and business leaders—maintains open lines of communication with each other, and work together on a daily basis. I think that contributes a great deal to our family-friendly and safe atmosphere.”

According to Dearmin, public safety is the city council’s top priority, and it’s from the highest city official all the way down to the newest police officer or firefighter.

“Our officers patrol our city all day, every day, and walk our schools and businesses each night. Our fire department is constantly strategizing on how to improve response times and effectiveness. All of our public safety personnel are trained and evaluated regularly, but their most important quality is that they care about the people they serve, and they do their best to get to know the people they meet and interact with. That personal effort makes all the difference, because our citizens can put a name with a face, and feel that they can talk to someone when they have a concern. The information that our community shares with our public safety staff is vital to keeping our community safe.”

For a full list of the 50 Safest Cities in North Carolina visit https://www.alarms.org/the-safest-cities-in-north-carolina-2017/

King Mayor Jack Warren and Chamber of Commerce Director Cathy Loveday cheer on runners at the Helen Keller 5-K held at Central Park. King offers a variety of family-friendly, safe events throughout the year and earned a spot in the top 50 safest cities in N.C. to live. City of King Fire Chief Steven Roberson and King Police Chief Paula May pass out candy at an annual Halloween event held downtown. The two helped King place 28th out of 540 cities and towns, as one of the safest cities to live in N.C.