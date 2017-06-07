South Stokes graduation set for Friday

South Stokes High School will hold their graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9.
Regular graduates include:
Kayla Armstrong
Tiffany Anne Atkins
Cheyanne Marie Barber
Bryan Sterling Bennett
Mitchell Blake Bennett
Joseph Daniel Booth
Marcus Alexander Bosarge
Austin James Boyd
Jessica Irene Bray
Jesse Dylan Brewer
Caleb Alden Brewster
Dominic Uriah Bridges
Gracie Nicole Brown
Kailey Michelle Brown
Lauren Sheree Brown
Mckenze Layne Brown
Zachary Christopher Brown
Blake Andrew Bullins
Jacob Scott Bullins III
Dillion Wesley Burton
William Tyler Carpenter
Celia Alaine Castaldo
Johnathon Austin Cecil
Gabrielle DeShona Chenault
Hope Breanna Cobbler
Sydney Danielle Combs
Justin Miller Daniels
Jonathan William Davis
Kylie Grace Dodson
Jack Matthew Dogan
Morgan Denise Dominy
Jaylen Malik Downing
Mason Cole Dutton
Manuel Alberto Espino
Jasmine Lynn Evans
Charley Nicole Fallin
Kevin Joseph Fournier
Thomas Hunter Fulp
Olivia Grey Golden
Nicholas Vance Goza
Joshua Willis Green
Burley Hairston V
Tre’Von Dominique Haliburton
Ariel Breonna¬-Dell Halsey
Kendle Aaron Hampton
Alyssa Kay Haney
Makayla Grace Hester
Prentice Chandler Hicks
Laura Jean Hoffman
La’Zion Denard Holland
Kayla Rae Hooper
Garrett Michael Howell
William Ray Inman
Keiauja Sade’ Jackson
Lydia Ann Jackson
Brandon Sebastian Jay
Hayley Renae Johnson
Jesse Lee Joyce
Bethany Elizabeth Keith
Brandon Gage Krupel
Christian William Lloyd
Landon Paul Lovette
Kirsten Michaela Loy
Ashlee Danielle Lyons
Callie Jade McGee
Madelyn Grace McKinney
Autumn Brooke Miller
CheyAnne Hope Miller
Jonah Brian Moorefield
Jasmine Dominique Morrison
Joseph Cody Murray
Austin Ray Neely
Joshua Kole Newsome
Haylee Alexandra Nowlin
Eric Samuel Oakley
Daniel Dakota Oliver
Luis Angel Padilla
Joshua Rosairo Patane
Matiya Penn-Hairston
Michal Christian Phillips
Nicholas Raymond Proctor
Alvin Orlanda Reynolds Jr
Deshun Tyrek Reynolds
Lacey Lucille Roberts
Jose Alberto Rodriguez
Garrin Bryson Savoie
Gary Treshoun Scales
Keelan Paul Sewell
Adam Grae Shumaker
Brittany Nicole Simmons
Gabrielle Nicole Slate
Eden Marie Smith
Nicholas Hunter Smith
Ra’shaun Lamar Smith
Connor Evan Spruill
Chance Michael Swiger
Britney Nicole Taylor
Adam Lee Teague
James Alexander Thompson Jr.
Quentin Chase Throckmorton
Zoria Sheyenne Timlick
Allyson Celeste Torres
Jacob Floyd Trindade
Alexis Jewel Welch
Logan Tyler Wilson
Mariah Heather Witmer
Honor graduates include:
Jessica Claire Auer
Tanner Christian Bibey
Daniel Keith Brown
Thomas Newell Carroll
Hope Elizabeth Cooper
Austin Taylor Duggins
Emily Hope Hill
Jacob Bradley Hilton
Kenya Iman Jones
Margaret Christine Joyce
Kari Elizabeth Long
Tristan Arthur Look
Alexis Maldonado-Martinez
Logan Joel Mankaryos
Katie Lynn Manring
Kaitlyn Elizabeth Marshall
William Cedar McGee
Tanner Austin Moore
Denise Renee Moses
Matthew Samuel Mudd
Alexander Blake Ogan
Emily Katherine Pace
Keith Devin Perrell
Austin Blaze Potts
Ryan Trent Rice
Paige Renee Rideout
Kendra Hope Samuels
Breanna Elizabeth Seagle
Jaron Lamar Searcy
Alexis Meredith Smith
Anthony Ryan Smith
Hope Evelyn Smith
Jenny Nicole Smith
Cason Taylor Stanley
Kyla Michelle Sullivan
Chase Christian Tedder
Andrew Calvin Tilley
Jared Floyd Trindade
Kaitlynn Ann Williams
Jordan William Zeigler